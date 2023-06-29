Celebs gear up for Durban July this weekend

Johannesburg - South Africa is counting down just a few days to Africa’s grand horse racing event, Hollywoodbets Durban July, set to take place at the Greyville Racecourse on July 1. Despite the news about a tornado wreaking havoc in some parts of Durban, it seems like our guests are already fired up about this lifestyle affair.

It is believed that a full house of approximately 50 000 fans is expected to make the weekend memorable. A stellar line-up of top equines, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities, and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a cosmic scale, are also expected. The theme for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July is launched as a poem each year, and the “Out Of This World” theme for the 2023 event hints at the stargates that transport one into a mysterious world far beyond our imagination.

Each year the theme poem is announced to students from fashion design colleges and technikons across KwaZulu-Natal to form part of their curriculum and as inspiration for their entries to be shortlisted to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Awards presented by Durban Fashion Fair (DFF). Events and Marketing Executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall, commented about the theme and said: “At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, fashion is the thread that connects our horseracing fans and our social revellers. It is what defines the event every year, as everyone attending is dressed to the nines. The theme is what kickstarts everything, and this year I can’t wait to see how our designers and the public go above and beyond to bring the message to life.” According to Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand Manager and Communications Manager: “If last year’s running of Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event is anything to go by, we are beyond excited as we look forward to hosting the most anticipated sporting and social calendar event for our second consecutive year. In keeping with the theme and in true Hollywoodbets style, it is going to be truly spectacular and out of this world. This year, we are continuing to focus our efforts on the true essence of the event, as we introduce newcomers into the exciting world of horseracing while making sure the established punters, who already know the game, get to revel in the highlight of the South African horse racing calendar.”