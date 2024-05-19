Chad Jones is eager to return home with the ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ grand prize

The newest kid on the block, Chad Jones, has been making big strides in his career journey, from simply dancing for fun to bagging major deals and making recognisable on-screen appearances. Jones, a well-known dancer and YouTuber, has proven to be a veritable jack of all trades as he gets candid about being part of the new season of Tropika Island of Treasure, where he will also compete for the coveted title.

In a show set to be hosted by radio and media personality Zanele Potelwa, Jones will compete alongside stars such as Ndavi Nokeri, Hungani Ndlovu, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Nqobile Khwezi and Karl Kugelmann, among other hopefuls. Jones, who was elated to be part of season 11, shared some exciting details with The Star ahead of the show. What sparked your interest in being part of this year’s Tropika Island of Treasure?

What drew me to being a part of Tropika Island of Treasure is that I am a huge fan of the show and watched it a lot while studying! Now that I have a social media presence, and a lot of people know me for my dancing, I saw this as an opportunity to showcase more of my personality. Going into this competition, do you have any plans to win the coveted title? Hmmm, I’m going into this to have as much fun as possible. I’m not going to give away too much, but for now you can say that’s my strategy.

What are some of the major things you are looking forward to? The number one thing I am looking forward to is taking home that R1 mill, haha, but other than that, I’m looking forward to just having fun on the island with a lot of amazing new people. For those eager to know what motivates you, what would you say to them?

For those eager to know what motivates me, number 1 is my family. I do everything for my family and try to make them proud in everything I do, and then a very close second is all my fans and supporters, as well as y’all taking the time to read this. Thank each and every one of you for the love and support. I wouldn’t have been here without you. Outside the show, what are some of the interesting things that your followers can look forward to this year? Besides the show, my followers can continue to look forward to the content we promise them as well as maybe a merchandise launch for them. I’m going to try and show more of our family personalities on YouTube, so go subscribe.

The social media star amassed an amazing 3.9 million followers on TikTok after leaving his software development job. Jones became well-known because he acknowledged that he had no idea what TikTok was at first. The video featured him and his parents dancing to an Amapiano tune. As his dance career flourished, the dancer was a part of SABC1’s reality dance series, Dance Yo Dumo, where he trained several dance groups to perform for the judges.