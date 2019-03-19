Queen B, as she is popularly known to her fans, launched two of her signature MCC beverages under her brand House of BNG, dubbing this particular feat as a special passion project for her.

The private launch, which trended on social media from early Monday morning, introduced her journey into the champagne-making business, living up to the name "the champagne queen", that trended via her reality TV show Being Bonang.

“This all started in 2017 for me. I had a board meeting and put down rules and regulations that if I am going to make it, I'm going to own it, and I want it to taste and look how I want it. This had to embody everything that I am," she said.

Matheba's aim, through this venture, is to show off the importance of owning what is yours.

“We are in an era and time where you need to own your content, own your song, own your name and everything that is you because I think the world has taught us that you just need to own everything,” she said.

The two-year-long project is in collaboration with Cape wine master and award-winning vintner Jeff Grier.

“Jeff is truly one of the top MCC makers in South Africa who has also studied champagne making in Champagne, France. I also love his approach to the environment, which is all about sustainability and respect for nature,” Matheba said.

Matheba is also the first black woman to become a member of the Cape Classique Producers Association.

“I am pretty excited about this. Joining this industry has taught me how important and delicate the wine industry is. It was important for me to learn a lot about what I was doing but also immerse myself in the community. If I'm going to be selling an MCC, I need to know why I'm producing it and need to make sure I surround myself with people who have the same passion about producing MCC and the love of South Africa,” she said.

The brand will be housed by Woolworths.

Speaking at the launch, Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said she was proud of Matheba's success.

“I wish to congratulate you for being the first black woman to conquer this industry. Today we celebrate hard work, and believe you guys are the future,” Zulu said.

The launch was held at Riboville Boutique Hotel in Joburg.