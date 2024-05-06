Championing diversity and empowerment as Mrs Universe Africa 2024 semi-finalist

Mrs Universe Africa serves as a powerful platform for women to showcase their talents and purpose, while celebrating the diversity and strength of African women.
For Ntibi Papa, a resident of Kagiso, who won the title of 2nd runner-up and thrives as a mother, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, pastor, student, and philanthropist, this journey represents far more than superficial glamour. It’s about making a meaningful impact and providing opportunities for those in need.
Papa stated that as a Mrs Universe Africa 2024 semi-finalist, she was excited to share her advocacy and goals with the community. Her journey in the pageant world was not just about glitz and glamour, but about making a meaningful impact and creating opportunities for those who needed it the most.
“My advocacy revolves around empowering underprivileged and marginalised groups. I believe that everyone deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.”
Central to Papa’s mission is the promotion of sisterhood and empowerment of women: “Mrs Universe Africa provides a platform for women from diverse backgrounds to come together, support one another, and amplify their voices for positive change. Through my participation, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams fearlessly and utilise their influence for the betterment of society.”
An essential aspect of Mrs Universe Africa is its inclusivity, welcoming women of all marital statuses between the ages of 20 and 55. Papa’s journey in the pageant serves as a testament to the diversity and unity fostered by the competition.
“I am committed to using my platform to advocate for those who are often overlooked and marginalised. Together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,“ said Papa.
Her journey in Mrs Universe Africa exemplifies the power of women’s empowerment and advocacy. Through her dedication and passion, she stands as a symbol of hope and inspiration, championing change and unity among women across Africa and beyond.
The Star