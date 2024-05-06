Championing diversity and empowerment as Mrs Universe Africa 2024 semi-finalist

Mrs Universe Africa serves as a powerful platform for women to showcase their talents and purpose, while celebrating the diversity and strength of African women. For Ntibi Papa, a resident of Kagiso, who won the title of 2nd runner-up and thrives as a mother, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, pastor, student, and philanthropist, this journey represents far more than superficial glamour. It’s about making a meaningful impact and providing opportunities for those in need.

Papa stated that as a Mrs Universe Africa 2024 semi-finalist, she was excited to share her advocacy and goals with the community. Her journey in the pageant world was not just about glitz and glamour, but about making a meaningful impact and creating opportunities for those who needed it the most. “My advocacy revolves around empowering underprivileged and marginalised groups. I believe that everyone deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.” Central to Papa’s mission is the promotion of sisterhood and empowerment of women: “Mrs Universe Africa provides a platform for women from diverse backgrounds to come together, support one another, and amplify their voices for positive change. Through my participation, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams fearlessly and utilise their influence for the betterment of society.”