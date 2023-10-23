Charity Mile race a day for giving back and driving change

IT’S all systems go for the Allied Steelrode OnAMission Charity Mile race day set to take place on October 28 at Turffontein Racecourse. 4Racing Head of Racing Operations, Gabriel Soma, said the Allied Steelrode On A Mission Charity Mile race day is a testament to the horse-racing community’s commitment to making a meaningful impact.

“This race day is not just about profits, but about giving back and driving change. We are proud to announce that this year a guaranteed 21 charities will benefit from this Charity Mile, courtesy of our partners Allied Steelrode. And we are absolutely thrilled to see the superstar line-up of thoroughbred horses that will entertain and thrill punters and racegoers on Charity Mile Day,” said Soma. Allied Steelrode CEO, Arun Chadha, at the Barrier Draw said: “This horse-racing event came as a result of recognising the need to assist organisations that are making a difference in our communities, more especially post the Covid-19 pandemic. We are truly honoured to return as partners for the third rendition of the Allied Steelrode On A Mission Charity Mile and look forward to making an even bigger difference this year. Good Luck to all the charities!” An added bonus on the race day is that it will be staged on the same day as the Rugby World Cup final, with screens on Turffontein set to show the big match on what is sure to be a fantastic day out for racegoers.

And while much of the day centres on the charity aspect, the Allied Steelrode OnAMission Charity Mile is set to be an absolutely sensational race day for punters – with the likes of reigning Betway Summer Cup champion Puerto Manzano, reigning Hollywoodbets Durban July champion Winchester Mansion, rising star Cousin Casey, the legendary Bingwa, Safe Passage, Bless My Stars, Lady Of Power, Shoemaker, Dave The King, Eye Of The Prophet and Humdinger, all lining up in the incredible Charity Mile final field. It is explained that all 16 organisations associated with the horses in the Charity Mile final field will benefit, making this race unique. The charities connected to the winning horse will receive R100 000 thanks to the sponsorship of Allied Steelrode; those connected to the second-placed horse will receive R75 000; those connected to the third-placed horse will receive R50 000; those connected to the fourth-placed horse will receive R35 000; and all charities connected to the remaining final field will receive at least R20 000.

Adding to the punter experience, those using the Tab4Racing betting app will have an option to further contribute to the charities while placing their bets. This is a remarkable example of how a day at the races can transform into an opportunity for positive change. In addition to the 16 charities in the final field, an additional five charities have been added to the race day beneficiaries, while Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Monaco Merchants have again sponsored the Grade 3 HSH Princess Charlene Starling Stakes, which will see the Adelaide Tambo School for the Physically Challenged benefiting from their R50 000 contribution.