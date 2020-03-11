Check for coronavirus symptoms at nearest clinic, says Gauteng Health

Johannesburg - As the number of coronavirus infections jumped to 13 in South Africa on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Health says those who believed they had Covid-19 symptoms should visit their nearest clinic as soon as possible.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said they would assist and advise accordingly from the clinics if there was a need to escalate the matter to a hospital. He said if people went to any state clinic, they would be checked.

If health officials suspect that the symptoms a person was presenting with symptoms that need to be probed further, they would be referred to the three hospitals that have been identified to deal with Covid-19, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

"If you have symptoms you can go to a nearest health facility and they'll advise accordingly. There is criteria that is used by the National Institute for Communication (NICD) if you are presenting symptoms and if your travel history which is linked to affected countries.

"Please call NICD toll free number on 0800 029 999 in addition to going to the nearest health facility," he said.