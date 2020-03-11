Check for coronavirus symptoms at nearest clinic, says Gauteng Health
Johannesburg - As the number of coronavirus infections jumped to 13 in South Africa on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Health says those who believed they had Covid-19 symptoms should visit their nearest clinic as soon as possible.
Gauteng Health spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said they would assist and advise accordingly from the clinics if there was a need to escalate the matter to a hospital. He said if people went to any state clinic, they would be checked.
If health officials suspect that the symptoms a person was presenting with symptoms that need to be probed further, they would be referred to the three hospitals that have been identified to deal with Covid-19, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.
"If you have symptoms you can go to a nearest health facility and they'll advise accordingly. There is criteria that is used by the National Institute for Communication (NICD) if you are presenting symptoms and if your travel history which is linked to affected countries.
"Please call NICD toll free number on 0800 029 999 in addition to going to the nearest health facility," he said.
Mhlungu also said they have not heard of cases of people invading hospitals wanting to be tested.
On Wednesday, the NICD and the Health Ministry revealed that there have been six new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in South Africa to 13.
It said the additional cases were not part of the group of 10 people who travelled to Italy.
"The patients have since been isolated and are receiving care at a designated healthcare facility. All tracing of possible contacts that the patients may have been in contact with are being traced.
Seven of the confirmed cases are in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.
The Star