Serviced office spaces take away the pressure of running, managing, and paying the overheads of a private office. One all-inclusive package gives you access to space and equipment you might not be able to invest in all at once in a stylish and centrally located private workspace. The concept gained traction when the rise of technology led to increased demand for customisable office solutions. The demand for the serviced office space has continued to grow in recent years thanks to the surge of remote work and the increasing need for hybrid office options that can accommodate changing business needs. According to Forbes, an increasing number of companies ‘need a place for their employees to call a creative home’. If you’re looking at serviced offices for rent, keep reading my complete guide, where I dive deeper into the benefits of serviced office spaces and how they can provide an inclusive and accessible package for businesses of all sizes.

What is a serviced office space? A serviced office provides a professional environment with access to all the necessary equipment and amenities without the distractions of working in a public space. This allows businesses to avoid the costs of setting up a new office while still providing their employees with a professional workspace. Serviced offices can also be a temporary solution for additional workspaces for a short period, such as during a project or expansion. Regus manages these fully furnished workspaces strategically located in prime business areas to give you the needed edge. Businesses, freelancers and entrepreneurs alike can take advantage of the wealth of amenities a serviced office provides. Regus customers get access to the full IWG network, which they can access via the IWG app. With us, they get so much more than just a serviced office, with a network of 3,500 global locations right on their doorstep, no matter where they are.

What is included in a serviced office? A broad scope of amenities is included in serviced office rental packages, from high-speed internet to reception services. At Regus, we go above and beyond, offering access to networking events, making connecting with like-minded professionals and growing your network more accessible than ever. One of the best parts? You can leave the hassle of maintenance and cleaning to the Regus, freeing up your time to focus on growing your business. Some further inclusions are: Fully furnished workstations, including desks, chairs, and storage

High-speed internet connection and constant power

Phone systems, including dedicated phone lines and voicemail

Reception services, including mail handling and call answering

Meeting rooms and conference facilities

Kitchen facilities, including complimentary tea, coffee, and water

Cleaning and maintenance services

24/7 access to the office

Access to shared spaces, such as lounges and breakout areas

IT support

Administrative assistance, including printing, scanning, and copying services

Networking events and community-building activities How do serviced offices work?

The first step in setting up your serviced office is configuring your perfect workspace. Start by finding a location that best suits your business needs, considering factors such as accessibility, local amenities, and your target market. Once you've chosen your location, you can configure the size of your office space, whether you’re looking for a single office space or an entire floor and find a layout that aligns with the way you work. The office administration team then draws up an agreement for you. After signing your contract, you're ready to start work in your new space. Our team of experts will handle all the details, ensuring a smooth transition into your new workspace. This all-inclusive package allows businesses to focus on their core activities without worrying about the day-to-day hassles of running an office. Additionally, serviced offices can enable businesses to scale up or down as required, providing a cost-effective solution for those requiring more or less space when needed. This process is a convenient and stress-free solution that skips the administrative burden of a traditional office setup.

What are the benefits of a serviced office? Alongside the all-inclusive package and access to high-quality facilities, there are other benefits to fully managed offices which you should consider when weighing up your options: Flexible term contracts

Unlike conventional office agreements, serviced offices are signed month-by-month rather than on an annual or multi-year basis. This means you can move locations, adjust the size of your space, only pay for the space you use, or cancel it altogether at short notice if you need to. Reception desk Usually, part of larger business centres or commercial buildings, most serviced offices have a staffed reception. This gives you extra security and means your visitors get a professional welcome without you having to pay the salary of a receptionist.

Less management Whether you’re setting up your office or have been there for a few months, the external office management team will deal with any problems that arise with your services or amenities. This means no more headaches or unexpected costs for your business if the Wi-Fi breaks or a water main bursts. Power, fuel, and the environment

In the uniquely South African situation where load-shedding is a regular event, sitting for hours without power to charge a laptop or maintain a primary internet connection can be maddening. Flex-space offices are fast becoming a viable solution to the power issue. Simultaneously, crippling fuel costs are having a dire effect on employees. A study by Regus found that workers could save 960 million hours per year in commuting time by 2030 if they turned to flexible working options. That is a saving of more than 100 million tonnes of CO2. Not only can a shorter journey to work save money and boost well-being, but it can also help to reduce commuters’ carbon footprint, making it a better option for the environment.

Personalise your workspace. Within some commercial properties, you can also customise your workspace. This means you can add your branding and style to your workspace without the overheads of a long-term agreement. Access to high-quality amenities and facilities

A serviced office provides complete access to everything you need for the seamless operation of your business, relieving you of the burden of dealing with any minor issues. Feel at ease knowing the essentials have been taken care of. Accommodates growth and agile working Businesses can quickly adapt to growth and market changes with various rental agreements, fully equipped spaces, and a range of amenities. They provide a supportive environment for agile working, enabling teams to focus on productivity and innovation.

Move-in ready offices Efficiency is crucial to any business; Regus helps you find office spaces tailored to your team's needs, allowing for seamless integration and a quick start. Search for an office space designed to maximise productivity from the get-go. How do they compare to other types of workspaces?

Alongside serviced offices, many other workspace options exist as different businesses look for more flexible agreements, better facilities, and more suburban locations. Here’s how serviced offices compare to the other most common types of workspaces. Serviced office vs coworking spaces One of the key benefits of a serviced office is the level of privacy they provide. Their access to furnished, well-equipped workspaces with dedicated meeting rooms is a huge advantage. They are designed to boost collaboration and networking opportunities between members, while serviced offices provide a more exclusive environment. Whereas a coworking space is a shared space that provides a collaborative and flexible environment for individuals and businesses to work, favouring open-plan workspaces and shared common areas with other customers.

Each has its benefits and can even be used in unison depending on the company’s needs at any given time. Our Regus centres offer the flexibility to add or remove an additional service as and when you need them and offer both serviced office and coworking space. Shared offices In a shared office space, customers share a physical workspace, but they have their own private offices or workstations. They are more exclusive than co-working and differ slightly from serviced offices because occupants are responsible for IT and administrative needs. Typically, these are good options for businesses looking for a professional workspace without the commitment or cost of a long-term agreement.

Which types of business use serviced offices? Serviced offices are hugely versatile, with many types of businesses, from small startups to large corporations, benefiting from them. Whether you’re a freelancer looking for a dedicated workspace away from home, a startup or SME needing flexible office space with low setup costs, or have remote teams needing a professional workspace, a collaborative workspace is just what you need. Large corporations and international companies can also benefit from utilising a serviced office. They are great options for temporary workspaces for employees when expanding into new locations or for businesses looking to establish a professional presence in a new country.

In summary, many businesses use serviced offices requiring flexible, cost-effective, and professional space. How do I choose the right one for my business? If you type ‘serviced offices near me’ into Google, you’re likely to get hundreds of results – so how can you make sure that the serviced office you choose is right for you? Here are three key questions to ask yourself:

What’s included in the package? Before putting your name on the dotted line, look at what is included in your serviced office package. For example, will you have all the necessary equipment and be able to access it easily? Is there enough space?

A general rule is that you should have around 100 square feet of space per employee. This gives them all the room they need to be productive while encouraging close teamwork and collaboration. How long is the agreement? Serviced office agreements typically run monthly, but checking your agreement’s fine print is worth checking to ensure this is the case.

What do you need to consider when choosing a service provider? Take advantage of using a serviced office that is fully equipped and ready for immediate use with all necessary amenities. Finding a suitable space can inspire teams, attract new clients, and simplify operational overheads into a single payment. However, for many entrepreneurs and businesses, a serviced office can offer more than just their wide range of facilities. It would be best to have a service provider offering a range of serviced office space packages and membership options in central locations worldwide. Regus members have unrivalled access to more than 3,500 global locations across over 120 countries, and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base. A serviced office space is a perfect way to maximise scalability for larger businesses. No matter your business, serviced office spaces are specifically designed to boost collaboration and networking opportunities in a convenient and professional environment. As a new or smaller business, a serviced office can help save money when you’re starting up since they are fully furnished with office equipment and an internet connection. It can also help establish a professional image, with a reputable business address to meet clients and meeting rooms available. As your business grows, a serviced office provider can easily offer you the flexibility to expand and set up new offices.