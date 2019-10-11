Maroleng and the public broadcaster were supposed to have a showdown at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Thursday but withdrew the case.
Only his lawyers showed up to the hearing but they declined to comment on the matter.
Maroleng, whose contract was terminated with immediate effect after he was found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing in April, had vowed to fight his axing but backed down yesterday.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “I can confirm that the SABC was in attendance at the CCMA in relation to Mr Chris Maroleng. I can also confirm that Mr Maroleng has withdrawn the matter at the CCMA.”