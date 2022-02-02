Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro celebrates African culture, unpacks issues of grief

Following the massive global success, Gregory Maqoma’s hard-hitting and poignant theatre production Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro hits the iconic Mandela Stage of the Joburg Theatre from January 28 until February 6. Cion is a unique contemporary African dance led by Maqoma, accompanied by the Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.

“Cion as in Zion, the African church is set in a graveyard, a church where the body is religion and the voices are personal. Following the massive global success, Gregory Maqoma’s hard-hitting and poignant theatre production ’Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro’ hits the iconic Mandela Stage of the Joburg Theatre from January 28 until February 6. PIC: JOHN HOGG It is inspired by a character penned by Professor Zakes Mda in his books, Ways of Dying and Cion and in both books, the character Toloki is a professional mourner who walks from funeral to funeral to allow people to grieve and mourn through his wailing that awakens emotions,” comments Maqoma. “In the world today we experience so many atrocities and we watch people die in numbers, particularly women and children who are the most vulnerable of our society. I wanted to create a work that will allow us to pause for a moment and reflect on our actions unto others. We all have been turned into professional mourners, Covid-19 has shown us that we are vulnerable and we need to take care of our universe and each other.

Following the massive global success, Gregory Maqoma’s hard-hitting and poignant theatre production ’Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro’ hits the iconic Mandela Stage of the Joburg Theatre from January 28 until February 6. PIC: JOHN HOGG “I wanted the piece to be driven by music and dance and I found a classical piece of music Bolero by French Composer, Maurice Ravel and it sounded like a profession to me somehow evoking my spirits. I, however, challenged my composer Nhlanhla Mahlangu to find voice interpretation- what he came out with was simply genius,” he adds. In this gripping dance masterpiece, Maqoma highlights the notion that “grief cannot be experienced in isolation, it needs a congregation, a community, a friend and even strangers” to help one get through it. “Cion is about giving us, as a congregation, an opportunity to weep, to wail, to scream, to hope, to pray and heal together as an audience. It is a universal story encompassing the past and the present that champions our ability to band together to share the burden of grief.

Maqoma says the story of Cion will resonate with many South Africans and if there’s one thing he would like the audiences to walk away with from the show is hope. “Hope that the world will be a better place, hope for peace and hope that the spirits of those who departed, not by natural courses but by the action of others, that their spirits can find peace. “The language and dance are weaved in our evolving cultures and traditions. We are a praying nation and by prayer, I do not reduce it to one God we are taught by the English Bible, we are all from God it depends on how you position your God.”