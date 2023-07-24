City of Ekurhuleni the best-run municipality, says parliamentary committee chairperson China Dodovu

Johannesburg – The City of Ekurhuleni is the best-run municipality in the country. China Dodovu, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation, made this assertion at the committee’s oversight visit to Ekurhuleni last week.

Dodovu said the City was getting many things right, and this was evident from the fact that it was consistently receiving clean audits. “Ekurhuleni is doing so well that we, as this committee, are considering inviting you to Parliament so that we can learn a few things from you. Whatever you are getting right here must be shared with the other municipalities in this country because they can surely learn a lot from you,” said Dodovu. He added that the City’s administration was stable, as was the political landscape. This was a clear demonstration that it had proper leadership.

“Here in Ekurhuleni, there is dynamic co-operation and a spirit of working together between the political and administrative offices. You lack that in most municipalities around the country, and that is a major source of divisions, dysfunctionality, and other related challenges that affect the delivery of services to the people,” said Dodovu. City of Ekurhuleni executive mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said that as officials, they were given a mandate to improve the lives of people during the local government elections, and in doing this, they would ensure that there was political stability in the City and clean governance, and that service delivery would take centre stage. “We appreciate the oversight visit because it has given us an opportunity to share our success stories and take back lessons that can assist us in achieving even more,” said Ngodwana.