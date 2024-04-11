City of Joburg customers face blacklisting over unsettled debt

The City of Joburg (CoJ) is warning property and business owners who have defaulted on their monthly rates for more than 61 days that it intends to blacklist them soon as it looks to recoup more than R40 billion in municipal debt. The City has been drowning in municipal debt of R52bn, which it intends to curb with aggressive credit control campaigns. CoJ will therefore be invoking its Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy by reporting defaulting payers to appropriate credit bureaus.

Furthermore, the City has organised a specialised revenue collection team that will specifically hound defaulting payers across the metro. “The team will try to recoup the monies owed to the city. Residents who are in arrears with their municipal accounts and who have not made arrangements for settling their bills run the risk of being blacklisted,” said group chief financial officer Tebogo Moraka. Moraka explained that customers who will be blacklisted are those whose accounts are in arrears for more than 61 days. The money owed must be recouped for the City to service its bills, such as Eskom and Rand Water.