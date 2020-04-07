City of Joburg labelled 'anti-poor' for evicting squatters during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The ditching of vulnerable people in the rainy-cold streets over the weekend has highlighted the alleged “anti-poor” behaviour of Joburg, which was found to have acted unconstitutionally by the courts. On Saturday evening when the province was engulfed in incessant rain and crippling-cold weather, the South Gauteng High Court delivered a damning judgment against the City of Joburg for “unlawfully” evicting 23 people over alleged illegal occupation of its property. The property in question, Van Beeck Hostel, belongs to the city and houses some of its employees. In a judgment handed down by Judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley, the court found that the city, as well as the Joburg metro police and other law enforcement agencies, was “unlawful and unconstitutional” when carrying out the evictions. Joburg was also ordered by Judge Maier-Frawley to pay the costs of the application, “which includes the costs of two counsel”, as well as interdicting the city from further evicting the residents.

On Monday, the now-reinstated residents spoke of the brutality of the metro police as they evicted people on Thursday evening, throwing their belongings in the streets and forcing them to endure two nights sleeping outside in the punishing cold.

Lydia Ledwaba, an EFF Joburg councillor, who assisted the people with the urgent court matter with the help of Zuko Madikane from the Lawyers for Black People, labelled the city as “anti-poor and violators of the Constitution” for ditching vulnerable people in the streets.

Her views were echoed by the EFF Joburg leader Musa Novela, who labelled mayor Geoff Makhubo as a “blatant criminal”.

“The mayoral impropriety and delinquency is quickly becoming synonymous with the new administration,” Novela charged.

Speaking on behalf of the city and mayor, Nthatisi Modingoane said the city noted the judgment and had complied, adding that the metro police had gone to the hostel to prevent “ongoing illegal occupation or invasion by persons taking advantage of the (21-day national) lockdown”.

The 21-day lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“However, in the efforts of immediately stopping ongoing illegal invasion and occupation, the law enforcement agencies also removed some residents who were in illegal occupation of some units in the property for some time.

“The city acknowledges that it should seek a court order to remove these illegal occupants and anyway it should not evict anyone whether in illegal occupation during this Covid-19 lockdown period,” Modingoane explained, saying Makhubo's office was investigating.

“The city will, however, remain vigilant and stop further land invasions or illegal occupation of its properties. We further call on those requiring emergency accommodation to contact our Housing and Social Development departments.”