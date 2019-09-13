File image/ANA

The Institute for Market Agents of South Africa (Imasa) has honoured the Joburg Market with an award. Imasa’s national office awarded the accolade in recognition of Joburg Market’s consistent efforts to improve facilities and conditions for agents, the market community and many other stakeholders.

The organisation also lauded the market for upgrading its exit gates, the new People's Market precinct and its efficient safety and cleanliness initiatives.

The city recently launched the R144 million People’s Market project, which totals around R250million in annual purchasing. It's an informal satellite market that forms part of the Joburg market, the largest fresh produce market in South Africa and all of Africa by volume and value.

Adelaide Chokoe, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoosenior arborculturist, with the Arbor City award.





Elsewhere, the City of Joburg’s housing department has won a Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Award at the UN's 14th annual session of the Global Forum on Human Settlements in Ethiopia for its South Hills mixed-income housing development, south of Joburg.

The award was granted at a ceremony in Addis Ababa on September 6.

It recognised the South Hills development as a global green model community for its outstanding demonstration in promoting sustainable cities and human settlements as well as the implementation of sustainable development goals.

The total yield of units from South Hills is 6204, with 408 already complete. It comprises RDP units, bonded rental units, community residential units and affordable social housing units.

Finally, the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) has been presented with the National Arbor City Award for 2019.

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Maggie Sotyu at the launch of National Arbor Month.

The Arbor City Award, with a first prize of R300000, will be used to purchase seeds, saplings and trees to grow Joburg’s man-made forest and address greening disparities in the city.

The national awards have become one of the toughest competitions in the country and the city won for the fourth time in its 18-year history.