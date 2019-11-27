The contentious R1.2billion Johannesburg fleet tender has mired the city in a legal wrangle after another R270million vehicle-leasing contract the city wants to enter into.
Afrirent, the company that received a 30-month, R1.2bn contract last year to supply more than 2700 vehicles, sent a stinging lawyer’s letter on Monday demanding that Johannesburg halts its plans to request approval to deviate from normal procurement processes in order to acquire 435 trucks and 72 motorbikes for R270m over 11 months.
Business Day reported on Monday that Johannesburg wanted to invoke Regulation 36 of the Municipal Supply Chain Regulations in order to extend its current expired contract with Avis so as to not affect service delivery.
This, however, drew the ire of Afrirent, which, through its lawyer Carlo Messina of Messina Inc, threatened to interdict and review contracts awarded to any company except itself - accusing Johannesburg of “unlawfully circumventing our client (Afrirent)”.
In the letter to city manager Dr Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, which The Star has seen, Messina wrote that Afrirent had, since January until this month, warned Johannesburg before it “degenerated into a crisis” that Afrirent had the capacity to supply trucks and motorbikes to the city.