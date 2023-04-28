City Power logo used in scam, customers warned

Johannesburg - City Power has warned Johannesburg residents and businesses to be careful of scammers who pose as municipal officials interested in doing business on behalf of the municipal entity. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the scammers are using email to scam people. The scammers would use the City Power logo and seek contributions for the appointment of a company that would deliver services.

‘’City Power warns businesses and residents of Johannesburg about a fake scam circulating, using the City Power logo and name by criminals who solicit Requests for Quotations (RFQs) for the provision of materials from our business partners and suppliers. Scammers who claim to be City Power officials are inviting tender bidders in order to appoint a service provider to supply and deliver Karra 240-watt PV solar panels for City Power,’’ Mangena said. The fake email doing the rounds further asks unsuspecting applicants to contact Tumiso Mphuthi at 011 750 2100. According to City Power, this is not a legitimate number. ‘’While City Power currently has various tender bid invitations, we have noticed that there are opportunistic scammers who are trying to use this legitimate process to lure unsuspecting bidders.’’