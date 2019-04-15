A mobile classroom at Oakdale Secondary School going up in flames.

Infuriated residents of Ennerdale claiming to be protesting over poor school infrastructure burnt a mobile classroom on Monday morning. Oakdale Secondary School pupils were marching against poor infrastructure when a mobile classroom was set alight during the protest.

The learners also said they want to be addressed by the Gauteng MEC for Education Panyanza Lesufi who should account and give answers in order for them to learn in a conducive environment.

The march was led by school children in high and primary schools in the surrounding areas in the south of Joburg.

Police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters and five people were arrested for public violence.

“Police have been talking to them to move out of the road and they have been giving them time to move out of the road because they were blocking the roads here. So that is why they have opted to use stun grenades to chase them away from the road,” Captain Kay Makhubele of provincial head office said

“We have arrested five people for that public violence and there were rubber bullets shot towards people who were throwing stones and bottles at the police,” Makhubele added

Speaking on behalf of Gauteng Education, Steve Mabona said it was not the department’s duty to go to volatile areas.

“We are currently working on statement which will be issued soon,” he said,”

Another school that has been facing infrastructural issues is Ennerdale Secondary School.

The school was shut down by parents and the School Governing Body (SGB) last month as they were scared for their children's safety regarding a crumbing walkway.The department later sent engineers and builders to the school to repair it.

Makhubele confirmed that police were monitoring all protests in the province and that there was enough manpower to ensure that people were protected