Cloned SAPS vehicle, possibly linked to truck hijackings, discovered by police

Police discover a cloned SAPS vehicle, possibly used in truck hijackings and arrest two suspects. Picture: SAPS. "On Monday, February 27, 2023, at around 1pm, members of Ekurhuleni District Crime Intelligence, Trio Task Team, Tembisa Tracing Team, and Highway Patrol Unit acted on a tip-off regarding a suspiciously marked South African Police Service vehicle in the Rabie Ridge area," Masondo said. "Information was followed whereby a Mazda BT50 resembling a SAPS Provincial Head Office vehicle was intercepted while driving out of a plot in Midrand, Modderfontein Road." Police discover a cloned SAPS vehicle, possibly used in truck hijackings and arrest two suspects. Picture: SAPS. The police said that the driver managed to flee the scene, but he was pursued and apprehended.