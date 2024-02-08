COJ chief whip and survivor confirms hit against Rand Water executive

Police are looking for two men who are suspected to have been behind the hit. | Supplied In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Joburg Chief Whip Sithembiso Zungu has told of a hit against Rand Water executive Teboho Joala, who he said was shot more than eight times. Zungu and Joala were conducting a back-to-school campaign in Zakariyya Park when, allegedly, a contracted killer opened fire on Joala, and when Zungu asked why he was doing this, he turned his fire on him, shooting until his bullets ran out.

According to Zungu, he and Joala were seated next to each other. It was previously reported that Joala and his bodyguard were shot in full view of primary school pupils from five different schools, who had gathered at the local community hall. Zungu has blamed this on a security failure as Joala had been facing death threats.

“Rand Water informed him a day before that there might be issues in terms of safety; I would have arranged him security to be part of the programme,” he said. Zungu told eNCA that he believes if the gunman didn’t either run out of bullets or the gun hadn’t jammed, he too would have died after he questioned the killer. He said the killer shot at him until his bullets ran out, which is partly the reason why he lived to tell the tale after being shot three times.

“I was shot by bullets directed at Teboho. As soon as I finished speaking, I handed over to Teboho and saw this man approaching very close, and he started shooting. He shot maybe eight times, while I was still seated. I only got up when I realised I had been shot in the knee. I asked what is happening and from there he went for me. He wanted to hit me in the head but then I ducked. From there, it was pandemonium, and kids started running for cover,” he said. According to a report by the Gauteng Department of Education, at least 75 learners were part of the programme. Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona indicated that learners from Lehae Primary School, Olifantsvlei Primary School, Moses Marne Mission Technical School and Elethu Themba Public School were in attendance.