Collen Mashawana Foundation celebrates 12 years of philanthropy

THE Collen Mashawana Foundation, one of the top charitable organisations in South Africa, honours 12 years of committed service to underprivileged communities. The foundation, which was founded in 2012 by philanthropist Collen Mashawana, has played a significant role in helping those in need across the country by offering them shelter, assistance and basic supplies.

A gala dinner and a golf day are planned as two celebratory events to mark this momentous occasion. At a Gala Dinner on April 20, guests, partners and supporters will gather to celebrate the accomplishments of the previous 12 years and to discuss future plans. On April 19, there will be a golf tournament where participants can play in friendly competition and raise money for a worthy cause.

Mashawana recently marked a noteworthy achievement in his professional life by winning the esteemed Philanthropic Leadership Award at the Africa Giving Gala Dinner and Awards, which is organised in conjunction with the Global African Awards. He has also been recognised for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of people in South Africa and around the globe, particularly through the support his foundation offers to elderly people, people with disabilities, and child-headed families. Since its inception, the Collen Mashawana Foundation has demonstrated unwavering dedication to its mission of uplifting disadvantaged communities.

Through various programmes and initiatives, the foundation has made significant strides in addressing critical issues such as housing and food insecurity, healthcare access and education disparities. One of the foundation’s key accomplishments includes providing over 400 houses to elderly citizens, child-headed families and the disabled, with specialised accommodations tailored to meet their unique needs. Additionally, the foundation has distributed food parcels and personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic and adopted schools, orphanages and old-age homes across South Africa, and drilled over 100 boreholes in all nine provinces, particularly in rural areas, to ensure equitable access to clean and safe water for communities in need.

The renovation of the late global icon and leader Nelson Mandela’s home in the Houghton is a current project of the foundation, which represents its dedication to maintaining historical sites and honouring the legacy of notable people like Mandela. He has also been lauded by prominent people, such as the American star Akon. Reflecting on the journey thus far, Mashawana expressed gratitude to all partners, supporters and volunteers who have contributed to the foundation’s success.