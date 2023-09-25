Combined memorial service of three deceased submariners to be held on Wednesday

Johannesburg - A combined public memorial service for the three submariners who lost their lives at sea will be held by the SA Navy (SAN) on Wednesday in Wynberg. On Sunday, the SAN announced the memorial arrangements for the three submariners who died last Wednesday, September 20.

“The SA Navy heeds the calls of the Simon’s Town community and the general public at large to show solidarity with the SA Navy and to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives by way of a public, inclusive memorial service, the Navy said. The combined public memorial service will take place at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Centre Area Health Military Unit at 10am. Meanwhile, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) requested that members of the media allow the families, the SANDF, and the general public the time and space to mourn and honour the lives of the fallen sailors.

“Following the funerals, the SANDF will convene a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to establish the circumstances of this devastating incident,” the SANDF said. “Furthermore, the SANDF condemns all unfounded speculations regarding the circumstances that gave rise to the incident. Such speculations only add injury to already open wounds.” The defence force requested that the media treat the tragedy with the sensitivity it deserves and respect the privacy of the bereaved families.