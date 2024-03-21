Commemorate Sharpeville massacre by voting for change, says ActionSA

ActionSA believes that the best way to commemorate Human Rights Day and honour the lives of the 69 people who died in the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21, 1960, is to take action against the ruling party that has failed its people and vote for an alternative that prioritises South Africans’ interests. According to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, political parties have no need to visit Sharpeville, a small town near Vereeniging.

“After 30 years of democracy, citizens’ lives have barely changed, with many facing unemployment, addiction, and a collapse in service delivery. “With 11.7 million South Africans unemployed and over 28 million relying on social assistance, we have truly failed to live up to the dreams of those who fought for our democracy. “In order to genuinely respect the legacy of the Sharpeville massacre, we must change South Africa’s current trajectory by voting to remove the ruling party that has failed our people. An alternative government can begin to improve the lives of individuals living in under-served places such as Sharpeville.

“As I paid my respects to the victims of the Sharpeville Massacre at their tombstones at the Phelindaba cemetery in Sharpeville, alongside ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni, Gauteng premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni, and hundreds of ActionSA activists, I shared how an ActionSA government would make a difference in communities across South Africa. “We would start to undo the harmful legacy of apartheid and failed rule by the ruling party by creating millions of new jobs, restoring the rule of law, and re-establishing quality service delivery.” Mashaba said instead of utilising government funds to profit themselves, as other political parties have done, ActionSA would refocus government spending on front-line services such as policing, health care, and education.

“ActionSA is looking forward to discussing their plan for transforming South African governance and restoring hope in their communities during their manifesto launch on Saturday at Ellis Park Arena. “The South African people are desperate for an alternative that can unite South Africans from all walks of life to form a movement that will restore the country’s economy, and ActionSA is that alternative. “ActionSA pledges to continue fighting for a wealthy, democratic, and fair South Africa in memory of the Sharpeville massacre victims.