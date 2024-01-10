Common LinkedIn mistakes

With more than 950 million global members, LinkedIn is a powerful tool for job seekers as well as recruiters looking for the ideal candidates. However, many job seekers make common mistakes on LinkedIn that could cost them the jobs they are applying for.

According to the recruitment experts at Armstrong Appointments, about 87% of recruiters use LinkedIn to find candidates. This means that if you're not on LinkedIn or if your profile is incomplete or outdated, you're missing out on a huge opportunity to network with recruiters and potential employers. Here are five commonly-made LinkedIn mistakes – and how to fix them: Profile photo

Your profile photo is your first impression on LinkedIn. It should be a professional headshot where you're dressed appropriately for your industry. Avoid using selfies, party pictures or anything that might not reflect the image you want to portray to potential employers. A well-lit, clear and friendly photo can go a long way in making a positive impression. Summary A complete LinkedIn profile is 76% more likely to be viewed by other professionals - and your summary is a great opportunity to tell your professional story. It should provide a snapshot of your skills, experiences and what you bring to the table. Leaving it blank or making it too generic with buzzwords like “motivated” or “dynamic” won't help you stand out. Instead, use this space to explain your unique value, accomplishments and career goals.

Recommendations Recommendations from colleagues, supervisors or mentors can add substantial credibility to your profile. They provide social proof of your skills and character. Don't underestimate the power of having people vouch for your work. Reach out to colleagues and ask for recommendations, and don't forget to return the favour by providing recommendations to others when appropriate. Connections