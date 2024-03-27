Community library catches fire, attempted cable theft suspected

According to City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The Primrose Library in Germiston has been forced to temporarily shut down after it was partly damaged by a fire early on Wednesday morning.

Dlamini explained that there was no severe damage to the building, but “the fire caused structural damages”.

The blaze damaged, among other things, computers, books and the air conditioning system. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the City suspects attempted cable theft. The City is investigating the extent of the damage and the results of the investigation will assist in determining the period for repairs and the reopening date.

Dlamini further told The Star that repairs to the community library will occur once the investigation is concluded and when the City claims from insurance. “We will know after completion of the assessment and upon approval of the (insurance) claim,” he said.