Johannesburg - Teaching of the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in the country is no longer an exclusive right of public universities, thanks to a groundbreaking ruling by the Constitutional Court.
On Wednesday, the court delivered a majority judgment that confirmed the unconstitutionality of the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society’s decision to not register LLB graduates from Varsity College for attorney articles.
The grounds for KZN Law Society’s decision was that Varsity College, a private college owned by the Independent Institute of Education (IIE), was not a university, as stipulated by the Higher Education Act.
This threatened the prospects of 400 students enrolled in Varsity College’s LLB programme from becoming lawyers after completing their studies.
The IIE became alarmed after a parent of a student learnt with shock from the KZN Law Society that Varsity College’s LLB did not meet the requirements for admission into the field.