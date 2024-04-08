Conference dedicated to identifying solutions for the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities

The Modern Community Foundation is gearing up to host the highly anticipated third annual “I AM ME” conference on April 15 at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch. The event will centre on two under-represented groups, with a focus on members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities.

It also intends to tackle substantial topics such as empowerment, transformation, diversity, and inclusivity in the workplace. Revel Harris, co-founder and managing director of the Modern Community Foundation, said the I AM ME conference stands as a beacon of hope for individuals who often find themselves on the fringes of society. Revel Harris, co-founder and MD for Modern Community Foundation, and HR director for Bidvest Travel Holdings, Gillian Ismail, at the Mini I Am Me conference in Cape Town. “By shining a spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ community and persons with disabilities, the conference seeks to create a platform for dialogue, understanding, and progress. It aims to address the unique challenges faced by these groups and explore ways to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment,” said Harris.

It is explained that workplace transformation is one of the conference's main themes. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how organisations can become more hospitable and supportive of marginalised groups through interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Businesses may maximise the potential of their diverse workforce and promote innovation and success by cultivating an environment that values respect and empowerment for all employees.

The focus of the foundation is to also mobilise communities towards sustainable and responsible development. “At MCF, we believe in the transformation of all marginalised groups and create a lasting impact with each project we are part of. As MCF, we celebrate the rich diversity of our country and praise many individuals and organisations who constantly remain committed to breaking the cycle of marginalisation and poverty in South Africa.” Leading corporations such as CTICC, Rennies BCD Travel, Travel Connections, Cruises International, Harvey World Travel, CWT, New Frontiers Travel, Bush Breaks, and The Document Warehouse have stepped up to sponsor this important initiative.

Their support underscores a growing recognition within the business community of the need to champion diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of society. The history of MCF began with a personal tragedy after its founder, Zakhele Mgobhozi, suffered a near-death accident that left him in a coma for six months in hospital, and for an additional year, he struggled with speech and mobility impairments. Upon his return to work, it became evident how ill-prepared his employer was to work with and reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities.