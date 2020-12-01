Cop in court after damaging state car

Johannesburg – A North West police officer is in hot water for driving and damaging a state vehicle. Tshekiso Tshabalala, 39, appeared in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. This comes after he was filmed on video footage that went viral on social media on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the police, preliminary investigations indicated he was not authorised to drive a state vehicle. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone condemned the unprofessional conduct of an on-duty constable.

On the video, he is seen in uniform staggering out of the vehicle and falling while trying to inspect the damages caused when he reversed into a fence. He seemed disoriented and his speech was slurred.

“The police officer was detained and released on R500 bail. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Subsequent to the incident, a case of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and or negligent driving was opened for investigation,” Mokgwabone said.

An additional charge of use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent was added. The case was postponed to January.

An investigation will also be instituted against him in terms of the police discipline regulations.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena expressed his disapproval of the officer’s conduct.

The Star