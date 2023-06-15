Cop-turned-serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu doccie out

Johannesburg - A gripping documentary about a cop turned serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu, is streaming on Showmax and has garnered glowing early reviews. This documentary, dubbed Rosemary’s Hit List, uncovers how Ndlovu killed for insurance: funeral cover payouts worth more than R1.4 million.

Ndlovu was convicted in 2021, receiving six concurrent life terms for the murders of six members of her family, including her sister and the father of her only living child at the time. Ndlovu was also sentenced to an additional 30 years: 10 years each for fraud, incitement to commit murder, and the attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushwana, her sister Joyce, and Joyce’s five children. Director Valentino Mathibela spoke about what sparked his interest in doing the documentary, saying that it was an unbelievable tale.

"Because it’s unbelievable. It’s a cop! Killing her family! I wanted to find out why a mother, a daughter, and a sister would become perpetrators while in a position of power to do the opposite and protect her family instead. Money was not enough of a reason. Murder alone is already chilling, but this was the destruction of a family by one of their own. "And by a cop. Police are seen as protectors, a role similarly expected from mothers or women as nurturers. A cop is a symbol of protection, of safety, of hope. For those who may be suffering or stranded, if you see a police van, you think, ‘Maybe I'll get help here.’" He says meeting Ndlovu was the major surprise in filming the documentary.