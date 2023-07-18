Cope strife sees battle lines drawn

Johannesburg - The political theatre in the Congress of the People (Cope) is yet again rearing its ugly head. In an eventful day, deputy president Willie Madisha said he was still the deputy president and that secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko remained in his position.

There was also a process taking place that would see Madisha moved as the party’s parliamentary representative, the party’s Gauteng leader, Tom Mofokeng, confirmed. Madisha was speaking at a press briefing organised to address a number of issues, including the alleged suspension of its leaders, deregulation of Cope as a company and the way forward, in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, yesterday. “We were elected in the national congress by the people, and cannot be removed by a rented choir without any political mandate,” Madisha said.

He warned party president Mosiuoa Lekota that his time at Cope was up and that he would take the matter to court. “I am sending a warning to the rented choir led by Mr Lekota that your time is up. We know of your corrupt activities and the long arm of the law is closing in on you,” he said. He said his raising of particular concerns would not be for the first time, and Lekota had refused to follow up and make sure that he contributed to the building of the organisation.

Lekota’s faction released a media statement yesterday announcing the termination of the membership of Madisha, Hleko and party spokesperson Dennis Bloem. “The party wishes to reiterate and reaffirm that Madisha, Hleko and Bloem are no longer members of Cope. Their membership was duly terminated as per the expulsion letters after 14 days of appeal lapsed. The trio have no jurisdiction to address the media under the name and banner of Cope,” said Mofokeng. Mofokeng said the president of Cope had initiated the process to withdraw Madisha from Parliament as a Member of Parliament representing Cope.

“The National Assembly has provided assistance in this regard. Mr Hleko was removed as a Cope representative at the IEC back in March 2023, and a communication to reaffirm the same with the IEC has been processed,” Mofokeng said. The Star understands that despite Madisha’s expulsion from the party, there were divisions as to who should replace him in Parliament, with some calling for a younger leader and some calling for an experienced leader who would be able to fill the vacuum. Mofokeng said the party would call a media briefing to outline the way forward following a number of public spats and divisions that had left voters confused.

“The leadership of Cope will address the media soon to outline the way forward and inspire confidence in all our members, voters, and members of the public in general,” Mofokeng said. Meanwhile, in a statement, Cope regions said they wanted someone vibrant to take over from Madisha. The regions said that nationally, they want Madisha and Tebogo Leoate replaced as Cope Members of Parliament. “As the regions, we reject the decision and demand that it be revoked and dismissed with immediate effect,” the regions said.