Cops identify taxi driver who allegedly beat Abigail Kubeka, search for him









Singer and actress Abigail Kubeka after a road rage incident involving a taxi driver in Soweto two weeks ago. Police have identified the taxi driver who allegedly assaulted and left legendary singer and actress Abigail Kubeka with a bruised face following a road rage incident. Kubeka, 74, was assaulted in Soweto two weeks ago. This happened after the two bumped into each other with their cars. This allegedly happened at a traffic circle near Orlando and the taxi driver was driving a Toyota Quantum. Kubeka said instead of the driver speaking with her about what had happened and settling the matter calmly, he accused her of causing the accident and hit her, injuring her face. “He said I bumped him and then he hit me,” Kubeka said.

The Generations: The Legacy star said she opened a case with Orlando police station and took the driver’s licence plate number.

She said the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Phalama Jacob Mamabolo had sympathised with her.

“They (police) are going to track him. The MEC came to hear my story,” Kubeka said.

She added that Mamabolo fetched her from work on Wednesday and they went to collect some documents at the police station. That was when they found out from senior officers that her case was yet to be attended to.

“That’s the way things are in this country,” Kubeka said.

Abigail Kubeka sings at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz in Newtown. Bongiwe Mchunu

Gauteng transport department spokesperson Theo Nkonki said that as soon as the MEC became aware of the matter, he asked the officials to work with the taxi industry to assist in identifying the taxi driver and which association he belonged to.

“Mama Abigail’s accident came as a shock. Not long ago we had a summit to discuss the culture of violence and lawlessness associated with the taxi industry,” Nkonki said.

He added that the taxi industry was in agreement of the need to get rid of violence.

“Our officials have been in touch with Mama Abigail to give her any support that she needs,” Nkonki said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peter confirmed that they were investigating a case of common assault and had already identified the alleged culprit.

“Police have been able to establish the identity of the suspect and are in search of the man who disappeared after the incident.

“Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Orlando SAPS,” Peter said.