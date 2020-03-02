Coronavirus quarantine site for repatriated SA citizens to be a strict no-go zone

Johannesburg - The coronavirus quarantine site for about 151 uninfected South Africans who are to be repatriated from the city that’s the epicentre of the outbreak will be a strict no-go zone. This according to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who revealed the government’s repatriation and quarantine plan for South African nationals stuck in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province. His announcement yon Sunday comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions to bring home the South Africans living in the coronavirus (Covid-19) area last week. The minister emphasised that there were no confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa but added that the nationals who wished to be repatriated were the priority for the government. “It’s not about just telling all South Africans in China to come back, it is about those who are at the epicentre of the infection where the outbreak is highest and the risk of infection is highest,” he said.

There are about 201 South Africans living in Wuhan. Some 151 of them indicated their desire to come home, 16 said they preferred to stay in China and one citizen elected to be repatriated with Indian citizens who were evacuated by the Indian government. The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) is trying to locate the remaining 36 citizens.









Mkhize said Dirco, with the support of the SANDF, would lead the evacuation to South Africa which will take place within seven to 10 days. The process would be carried out in three phases - the evacuation, quarantine and reunification.

“All South Africans who wish to be repatriated will be accommodated and brought back in an aircraft that will be under strict protocols of quarantine when they come back,” said Mkhize.

There will be a multidisciplinary team on board the plane responsible for pre- and in-flight screening and medical care. All those who do not meet the pre-screening requirements will be referred to the Chinese health system.

“All the support staff that will be handling the quarantine process will also go into quarantine themselves to seal the whole chain so anyone who could be exposed will be brought in,” said Mkhize.

The quarantine phase of the operation will last 21 days and will be at an undisclosed location.

The facility will also be a no-entry and no-fly zone.









“No one will be allowed to enter the zone. Not the media, not the families, not the officials who want to inspect from wherever, only those who are assigned are going to be allowed to be in there,” Mkhize said.

The minister said there would be screenings conducted at intervals and anyone who exhibited any coronavirus symptoms would be isolated. If found to be infected, they would be transferred to one of 13 designated hospitals near the site. The reunification phase would include counselling for those who were found not to be infected on the final day of the quarantine, and social workers would interact with the families. All equipment would be disinfected.

The minister added that the two infected South Africans who worked on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were recovering.









“We’ve been assured they are recovering and when they test negative will be free to return to South Africa.”

The remaining 10 South Africans working on the cruise ship will be permitted to disembark from the ship after they test negative for the virus, and will be cleared for travel after a further 14-day quarantine in Japan.

@Chulu_M

The Star