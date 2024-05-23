Corruption Watch refutes Ramaphosa’s corruption under control claims

Anti-corruption organisation, Corruption Watch (CW), has distanced itself from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s claims that his administration had defeated corruption. This comes after claims by the president that even civil society movements such as Corruption Watch had seen a decline in corruption following years of state capture under the previous administration.

On Wednesday, CW through its spokesperson, Oteng Makgotlwe, rubbished Ramaphosa’s assertion. “The president said commentators like CW have seen incidents of corruption going down in this term. We object to being referenced in this way as part of an electioneering campaign. CW refutes the president’s statement and rejects to being referenced in this way as part of electioneering campaign. The organisation emphasises that the number of reports it receives or the research it does is in no way a conclusive overview of the entire corruption situation in South Africa but is merely one facet of the whole,” it said. Last week, Ramaphosa who signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law, said his government had learned lessons from COVID-19 corruption and would not repeat the mistakes with the NHI.

During an interview with 702 this week, Ramaphosa said that even institutions such as CW were reporting that they had seen corruption going down under his administration. Corruption Watch characterised Ramaphosa’s statement as some “mis/disinformation”. Its executive director, Karam Singh said even though reports had declined in numbers it did not mean that corruption had gone down, as some of the tools used to track levels of corruption suggested otherwise.