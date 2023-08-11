Cosatu Western Cape welcomes the end of the taxi strike

Cosatu in the Western Cape has welcomed the calling off of the recent taxi strike which saw the death of five people and damage to countless vehicles and properties. The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) called off the week-long stayaway in the Western Cape on Thursday evening.

Santaco said it took the decision after lengthy deliberations with other stakeholders. The taxi association, which has been accused of promoting violence against bus operators and other individuals, said it was disappointed that it took this long for the parties to see eye to eye and agree on common issues. The violence in Cape Town left five people dead, including a police officer and a 40-year-old orthopaedic surgeon from the UK, who was shot.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said it was a bitter-sweet day. “We are pleased that the destructive taxi strike has come to an end and we appreciate the constructive approach taken by Santaco. However, Santaco has today accepted the same proposal that the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government originally put on the table last Friday. “The tragic indication is that all of the violence, deplorable loss of life and the damage to property and local economy, all of it was for nought. Impoundment under the National Land Transport Act will continue for vehicle driving without an operating licence or on the incorrect route or without a driver’s licence or without a roadworthy certificate,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating close to 200 cases linked to the outbreak of violence during the strike. In a statement following the cancellation of the strike, Cosatu said the federation appreciated the constructive but difficult engagements with all parties, including the ministers of police and transport, the premier and the MEC for mobility in the Western Cape, the mayor of Cape Town, the leadership of Santaco, and Cosatu and the alliance’s provincial leadership. “These were not easy negotiations, but they brought peace to the people of Cape Town and the province. Workers can now go back to work without fearing for their lives.

“The latest taxi stand-off had a massive impact on all parties. The federation condemns the horrific levels of violence where workers have been injured and tragically five lives were lost. Millions of workers struggled to get to work and earn a salary and take care of their families. Bus drivers have been shot at and were living in fear of their lives. Traffic officers were assaulted,” Cosatu said. Cosatu said the strike had wreaked havoc in the lives of ordinary people, workers and businesses in the province. “Businesses lost property and will struggle to pay staff.