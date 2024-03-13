Cotton Fest unveils phase 1 of the line-up featuring a star-studded list

One of the most notable lifestyle events in South Africa, the Cotton Festival, is set to return for an exciting fifth edition on April 6 at the Old Station in Newtown, promising yet another year of memorable experiences. The Cotton Festival demonstrates Bianca Naidoo’s dedication to carrying on the legacy left by the late Riky Rick.

Collectively, the couple promoted teamwork in the domains of sports culture, fashion, music, and lifestyle. This year’s edition goes above and beyond the typical festival experience, following the theme #VoteCottonFest after the announcement of the phase 1 music line-up and an open mic. It also develops into a vibrant lifestyle movement that celebrates the convergence of individuality by allowing participants to actively shape culture via music, art, sports, and lifestyle decisions.

A-Reece, Emtee, Focalistic, DJ Zinhle, Major League DJz, Mellwo & Sleazy, Sjava, Maglera Doe Boy, DJ Harvey, Major Steez, and many more of South Africa’s finest performers will showcase their outstanding performances over three exciting stages. Fans have been asked to join the festival in uncovering the rising stars of the new wave in youth culture through the Open Mic Finale. Dates are as follows: • Cape Town, The Waiting Room: March 14 from 6pm till 9pm

• Durban, Drop Kick Murphy: March 15 from 6pm till 9pm • Johannesburg, Flame Studio, Blue Room Con Hill: March 16 from 5pm to 8pm Music fanatics can brace themselves for the emergence of fresh voices, fashion, and talents from each city.

Winners for all three cities will be announced on our social media platforms on March 17. “The University of Cotton Fest is thrilled to receive your ballots on April 6th, actively participating in shaping the future of youth culture. #Cottonfest, #VoteCottonFest, #VoteMusic, #VoteFashion, #VoteLifestyle, #VoteArt,” shared the team. A few years ago, the Cotton Fest team also introduced the Cotton Fest Creative Programme in honour of the late musician.