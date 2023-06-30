Council to probe DA ‘espionage’

Johannesburg - The Speaker of Council, Colleen Makhubele, of Cope, said council would investigate the conduct of several DA councillors, and probe their alleged involvement in spy activities, and the concealment of crucial reports to council. This comes after allegations that DA councillors, including the former mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, and former Speaker of council, Vasco da Gama, had been involved in hiding reports that were crucial in decision-making for the appointment of the city manager and other matters.

Makhubele said there had also been allegations that the municipality’s corruption busting unit, Group Forensic Investigation Services (GFIS), had been used by the DA to obtain information about councillors, as well as conducting clandestine investigations. “I have authorized that a preliminary investigation be conducted to give me guidance regarding following, the abuse of investigative powers of council to victimize senior managers and fight political battles with councilors and to deploy a snooping electronic system called the Digit Forensic Equipment (DEF) which is confirmed use is for crime intelligence and the concealment of its illegality from council.” Makhubele said. She said what was most concerning were the allegations of the DA tampering with the recruitment process of the city manager and the accusation of being involved in irregular procurement processes.

The Star understands that the DA has approved the court's to remove the current city manager (Floyd Brink) from office. The party had accused the city manager of being inexperienced and not having the right qualifications for the job. Brink was appointed city manager after it was found that there had been attempts to block his appointment in favour of another candidate. “This abuse of Council to recruit and appoint Heads of Departments (HODs) and Municipal Manager, which was implemented to oust qualifying candidates and to recommend qualifying and or compromised candidates in these positions and the concealment of this illegality from Council powers

“It includes the investigation of the heads of departments and municipal manager. These were also concealed by the DA councillors in an attempt to use qualifying companies to conduct and do work, and all of this was concealed from council," Makhubele said. Makhubele said the mandate of GFIS was not to investigate the conduct of councillors since that was the work of council. She called on those who had been affected by some rogue activities carried out by GFIS and the former DA administration to come forward. There were allegations that the spy machinery that was used against some councillors could allegedly hack phones and other electronic equipment, such as laptops. The Star understands a number of councillors were victims of secret investigations, some of which penetrated into their personal lives.

Makhubele said the investigations into the conduct of the DA councillors would include investigations of wrongdoing by GFIS as well. On the other hand, the DA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Belinda Echeozonjoku, accused Makhubele of embarking on a witch-hunt against DA councillors. "It is essential to clarify that neither Cllr Knott nor Cllr Phalatse were involved in the appointment of the head of GFIS during the 2016–2021 term, and the appointed individual does not hold a Section 56 managerial position," Echeozonjoku said.