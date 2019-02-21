Morake Gilbert Molefe will be outlining plans he has for his ward in his upcoming State of the Ward Address.

For years South Africans have looked forward to State of the Nation and State of the Province Addresses. However, about 14 000 residents of six villages in the North West have for the past two years been looking forward to the State of a Ward Address (SOWA).

On this day, the old and the young who are able to make it to the community hall arrive dressed in their Sunday best to listen to their councilllor Morake Gilbert Molefe tell them about the state of Ward 10.

Molefe is a 31 year old ANC coucillor in the Morelete Local Municipality from, a position he assumed in 2016 after the local government elections.

He is in charge of Ward 10 which comprises six villages: Mmathwaela, Miocheko, Tladistadt, Moema, Lekgolo and Dikebu.

This year's Sowa will be held on March 30 at the Dikebu Community Hall and will be Molefe's third. He said he came up with an idea for a SOWA because as a councillors, they need to update the community about what they're doing.

"This shows that we are not scared of meeting with the people and if we said we would so something and we have not done it, we will tell them why.

Molefe during 2018's SOWA.

"We need to e accountable to the people. When we started with the idea of the SOWA, we had our doubts because people are used to community meetings. However, we did it in 2017, and last year...people love them.

"Other councilors have asked how we do it because our villages are scattered," he said.

As the area is made of impoverished villages, Molefe hands out letters, flyers and pamphlets to the community about the upcoming SOWA.

A week before the SOWA a man will go around in a bakkie with a loudhailer reminding the villagers to attend.

On the day, Molefe avails transport for those that are unable to make it to the SOWA.

Some of the attendees at 2018's SOWA.

Just like both the Sona and the Sopa, those that attend it dress to the nines and there's even a red laid out for people to walk on.

While the opposition parties also attend the Sowa, Molefe said heckling never happens.

"We have structures where we raise issues and they also advise me before the SOWA. If there are instances where we are not doing what we are supposed to, they also tell us but they never heckle me while I address the community," he said.

This year, Molefe said, the SOWA will be about service delivery.

"I will be telling the community about our achievements, what we plan to do and how we will achieve that. In order to ensure that many people watch the SOWA, we re planning to do it live on Facebook," Molefe said.