Court orders Unisa to retain Afrikaans as language of instruction

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that Unisa's removal of Afrikaans as a language of instruction was unlawful and unconstitutional. On April 28 and March 30, 2016, the Unisa senate changed their English and Afrikaans dual-medium language policy to English only. AfriForum took Unisa to court over the removal of Afrikaans as a language of teaching and communication, saying they failed to consult on the issue and that the move contravened the Constitution. The institution won the battle in the Pretoria High Court but the SCA sided with AfriForum on Wednesday. In a digital verdict, President of the SCA Judge Mandisa Maya found that while the rationale for the new language policy - that the demand for Afrikaans was decreasing - could not be disputed, there was still a significant number of students who still wanted it.

Judge Maya found that Unisa failed to prove the resource constraints it alleged and that it was not reasonably practicable from a commercial standpoint to continue to offer tuition in Afrikaans.

The ruling said the Unisa case was different from the change of language policies at the universities of Stellenbosch and Free State, in that those policies were set aside for “unlawfulness to protect racial harmony and prevent racial supremacy threatened by racially segregated classes and the exclusion of non-Afrikaans speaking students from campus life by the use of Afrikaans”.

“And those universities, unlike Unisa, had conducted thorough and proper investigations and executed their mandate in reviewing their language policies meticulously,” the court said.

Judge Maya ordered that Unisa prominently publish on its website and in three major Afrikaans newspapers, and send an email notice to all students “containing a full list of the modules on offer in Afrikaans as at April 28, 2016, offering all prospective students for the next academic year admission in such modules as presented on first-year level, offering all existing students if they were enrolled in any one of those courses or would have enrolled for the subsequent year course available in Afrikaans, but had perforce to follow the module in English, a choice to enrol on the basis they may follow the module in Afrikaans until completion of their studies”.

All the discontinued Afrikaans modules should also be presented in full in the next academic years until the language policy has been lawfully amended.

Alana Bailey, head of cultural affairs at AfriForum, said the ruling was important for all Afrikaans students in the country.

“The fact the SCA delivered this ruling is of great interest - it is the highest court that has yet ruled in favour of Afrikaans education on a tertiary level. It is important that it is eventually acknowledged that access to tertiary education must be extended to not only create room for English first-language speakers, but to also accommodate more native languages.

"Unisa has yet again excluded Afrikaans recently from its plans to encourage staff and students to master more languages. The ruling emphasises that Afrikaans also has a place on government-supported campuses.”