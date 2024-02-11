Court rules on admissibility of alleged serial sex killer’s confession

The Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court ruled during a trial-within-a-trial that the confession made by suspected serial sex murderer Sifiso Mkhwanazi made to his father can be officially used against him in the main trial. Mkhwanazi, 21, is accused of killing several sex workers between April and October 2022. He faces six counts of rape and murder, but has accused his father and the investigating officer of forcing a confession out of him.

Earlier in the week, Mkhwanazi had argued that his confession was obtained through undue influence as he feared his father would stop supporting him. In his ruling on Friday, Judge Cassim Moosa said having analysed all the submissions made by the State and Mkhwanazi’s legal councils as well as testimony from Mkhwanazi’s father, Mark Khumalo and the investigating officer, Bongani Mbonambi, he had come to the conclusion that the confession was made without any undue influence or intimidation as suggested by the accused. “The conversation that took place between Mkhwanazi and Khumalo was made freely without any influence. The court rules that the confession is admissible in law against the accused,” the judge said.

On Friday, Khumalo once again indicated that his son had freely confessed to him during a meeting held at the third floor of the Johannesburg Central Police station. He said his now 21-year-old son confessed to having killed the sex workers. Mkhwanazi also confessed to smothering five women and shooting a sixth one when he met with his father after an identity parade.

According to reports, Mkhwanazi, who was arrested on a rape charge against one of the sex workers in 2021, had vowed after being released from prison to deal with sex workers. This then, began an alleged sex worker rape and killing spree which resulted in the death of six sex workers between April and October 2022 following his arrest. “When we were in the room, I asked him what he wanted to tell me. He kept quiet then, he eventually told me he had killed the woman whose body was found at my offices.