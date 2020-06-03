Covid-19 in SA: Netstar, Putco joint venture enhances safety on buses

Johannesburg - Bus company Putco and fleet-management firm Netstar have partnered to improve safety on buses during the pandemic. A network of on-board cameras was installed by Netstar in Putco’s fleet to ensure that the bus company was able to monitor adherence to social-distancing, check if drivers and passengers were wearing masks and to monitor whether passengers were sanitised when boarding the bus. “Telematics and fleet intelligence monitoring services allow Putco to check that passengers and staff are following all hygiene and lockdown protocols during the pandemic,” said Netstar managing director Pierre Bruwer in a statement. Netstar regional sales manager Ralph Govender told The Star on Tuesday that the company had installed the system about three years ago, but it was augmented following the coronavirus pandemic. “The systems are all still in place. However, we are now looking out for different things. Our digital inspection team looks at people getting on the bus: Are they being sanitised because the driver has hand sanitiser? Are they wearing a mask? Are they seated in the demarcated seating so that social distancing is maintained,” Govender said.

Putco has blocked out certain seats with a big red X on its buses to adhere to social distancing and to ensure that the buses are only at 50% capacity.

“People know not to sit on those seats, and it’s nicely spaced out because there are people on either side of the bus by the windows and there are people in the middle,” he said.

Govender said the technology allowed Netstar to watch the buses live and provide feedback after peak hours were over.

“We are trying to curb the spread as much as we can. There has been a lot of risk, and maybe misconceptions that the virus could potentially spread easier in townships and because of maybe the number of people at a certain point, but Putco is doing everything that they can to make sure that commuters are sitting apart and that the buses are cleaned every day,” he said.

The relationship between the two organisations began after Putco experienced a spate of fatal accidents along the R573 Moloto Road between Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“After those incidents, we wanted to do everything in our power to change the situation going forward,” said Putco group operations executive Jack Sekwaila.

According to Putco, during the 2016/17 financial year, the company recorded 61 accidents, and by December 2019, it dropped to 18.

“Today, Netstar is more than just our tracking and technology partner. What their hardware and software technology allows us to do is incredible. It gives us peace of mind, so we can focus on moving people safely during the lockdown,” said Sekwaila.

The Star