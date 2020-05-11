Covid-19: Teachers unions order their members not to return to 'unsafe' schools

Johannesburg - School management teams will be staying at home on Monday after the Department of Basic Education failed to deliver on measures to ensure the protection of teachers’ health in time. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on April 30 that school management teams would report to schools on Monday, while teachers were expected on May 18. Teacher unions, however, sent out a directive to their members to not report for duty because the department had failed to meet the minimum Level 4 safety requirements. Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, confirmed that school management teams would not resume duty, as the department was in agreement with the unions. “Provinces have indicated that they were not ready, so the SA Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) has done the right thing to inform their members. We are in agreement on this matter,” said Mhlanga.

Sadtu said in a statement on Friday that the department had committed that “non-negotiables” would be delivered to the schools before they open.

The “non-negotiables” included the fumigation and disinfection of school facilities; provision of soap, sanitisers and masks; screening of learners, teachers and support personnel; and reduction of class sizes, among others.

Sadtu said that personal protective equipment (PPE) had not been procured for office-based personnel, school-based educators and education-support personnel. They added that disinfecting the schools and offices had not reached 25%.

“It is unlawful to expect for workers to report for duty when their safety is not guaranteed. Our members can’t put their safety and that of their families and communities in danger by reporting for duty before safety precautions are in place,” the union said.

Sadtu called for its members who have to travelling from various provinces to remain in their homes, until the amendment of the regulations by teacher unions. “Our members and workers cannot be subjected to emotional torture caused by lack of communication by the department.”

