CR faction furious over JZ’s decision to privately prosecute the president over disclosure of medical details

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction of the ANC has reacted with outrage to reports of former president Jacob Zuma embarking on a private prosecution against Ramaphosa. On the eve of the ANC’s elective conference, Zuma initiated a private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa has been summoned to appear in court on January 19 to face a charge of being an "accessory after the fact" in the same private prosecution Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for disclosing a document concerning Zuma’s medical state. In an enraged interview with the media, ANC parliamentary chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, expressed disappointment with the decision to pursue private prosecution against the current ANC president. "He was allowed to lead; he was defended by this very ANC, and we supported him throughout. Let him allow other leaders to lead," Majodina said of the Zuma decision. She added that was disappointed by his conduct.

On the other hand, Majodina said she was equally disappointed by the conduct of several members of the ANC, including Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who voted for the adoption of the Section 89 report regarding an investigation into the farmgate scandal. She said she felt obligated to report these members to the national executive committee of the ANC. "That is why what happened in Parliament I had to elevate to the NEC officials. The NEC on Sunday condemned this and said it was wrong for the members to go against the party; there is a party line that should be carried out. When the party has spoken, it has spoken. You must toe the party line," Majodina said.

Story continues below Advertisement