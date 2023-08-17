Johannesburg – Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela says the work to stop illegal mining in the province is bearing fruit following a series of raids and illegal mining equipment seizures in Durban Deep. An owner of an illegal tavern was arrested and had his stick of liquor confiscated by members of the police during Operation Shanela in Durban Deep yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Led by Mawela, the operation was conducted as part of a concerted effort by various law enforcement agencies in a bid to stop illegal mining in the area. Members of the community told The Star that illegal miners, mostly Basotho nationals, continue to operate in the area in the face of and despite the recent crackdown. Two community members said last night that two rival zama-zama factions were shooting at one another.

Officers at work aiming to curb illegal mining. l SAPS "There was gunfire and fighting between these Basotho nationals even last night. We are being terrorised on a daily basis as they continue to conduct their operations here, even at night," a concerned community member said. Speaking to members of the media, Mawela said the operation to curb illegal mining in the area will take 32 weeks. This follows three weeks of back-and-forth skirmishes between illegal miners and members of police following a shootout between two factions of illegal miners in Riverlea. Mawela said efforts to bring down illegal mining activities have been bearing fruit since the start of the operation over two weeks ago.

"Our crime-fighting efforts are bearing fruit, as the zama-zamas now are not so brazen. They are now under pressure as they have to constantly look over their shoulders. This week we have arrested 12 people in connection with illegal mining," Mawela said. The raids and search for illegal miners are continuing throughout the day, but operations by zama-zamas have stalled due to the police presence in the area of Durban Deep. Riverlea is a hotbed for illegal mining. l SAPS. This is a developing story.