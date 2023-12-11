Cresta Shopping Centre unveils playful cheer with the unique Cresta Town for kiddies

Cresta Shopping Centre is taking the holiday spirit to new heights, inviting shoppers to indulge in a merry playground of activities that puts “play” front and centre. This festive season, the shopping centre is transforming into a Pleasantville of playful cheer with its unique Cresta Town offering, an exclusive opportunity for shoppers to indulge their little ones in this enchanting pretend play experience at no cost.

This initiative reflects Cresta Shopping Centre’s commitment to creating family-friendly environments that are not only entertaining, but also enriching. Cresta Town is not just a play area; it’s a merry imagination-stoking playground where children can explore four unique Pretend Play Houses, each offering a different world to delve into. The vibrant play park and its play gym promise to burn energy and inspire teamwork, while the arts-and-crafts zone is decorated with tables and benches for the creation of mini masterpieces.

Little bookworms will enjoy the cosy reading corner, while aspiring racers can zoom around on the riding track. The shopping centre has also thoughtfully designed a comfortable parent seating zone, ensuring that guardians can take a moment to re-calibrate and watch their children play in a secure, engaging environment. At Cresta Town, every visit is an opportunity for children to learn, play, and grow.

Roshina Rajkumar, Cresta Shopping Centre’s marketing manager, said they are delighted to introduce Cresta Town, a space where imagination takes centre stage. “Recognising the diverse needs of our shoppers, especially those with young children, we’ve designed this enchanting play area to be more than just a distraction; it’s a destination. It was paramount for us to steer away from the typical ‘plastic playground’ and instead create an Instagram-worthy space that’s as functional as it is beautiful. At Cresta Town, families can make memories, children can thrive in play, and parents can enjoy the aesthetics of a space that complements their shopping experience. It’s our gift to our patrons – a place where joy and design meet practicality,” said Rajkumar. With a festive candy-land theme, they are stirring up the traditional holiday mix, offering a playful twist to the silly season.

Beyond the classic joy of snapping a picture with Santa, shoppers can enjoy the convenience and charm of the gift-wrapping stations. True to the season’s spirit of giving, these stations will support the beloved local charity, Educare Havenga, as part of Cresta’s hand-up initiatives, turning the simple act of gift-wrapping into a gesture of community support. In addition to exploring the enchanting Cresta Town, patrons are invited to complete their festive to-do lists in style. With more than 200 stores, Cresta is your quintessential destination for holiday shopping, your one-stop shop for everything on your list.