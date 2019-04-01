Picture: Supllied

Johannesburg - Troubled mining company Central Rand Gold (CRG) has left more than 100 workers in limbo after it shut its doors without giving them notice. Employees said they were sinking deeper into debt due to the non-payment of their salaries in February and march.

The workers said that since 2017, there had been months when they only got half their salaries, sometimes past payday, without explanation. Things became worse last year, the employees said.

Earlier in March, they arrived at work and found the gates locked with armed security manning the entrance.

One miner told The Star that he was struggling to maintain and feed his wife and five children.

“Why is no one talking to us? We have families to take care of, and if the company does not pay our salaries, how are we expected to survive? I have to pay school fees and transport for three of my children. Two of my children also have to get R10 each for lunch when they go to school.

“I owe two retail companies more than R15000 combined. I’m in arrears and if I do not pay soon, I will owe them even more money,” said the employee.

He added that they had been trying to reach the management, including CRG chief executive Dominic van Wyk, for answers, but to no avail.

Van Wyk said: “This is not a discussion for the phone. We will do a press release in about two weeks' time. No comment for (today’s) article. We are in negotiations and we will be able to tell you in about a week or two.”

The employees said they were angry that their union, the Building, Allied Mining and Construction Workers’ Union (BAMCWU), had done little to help them despite drawing monthly membership fees.

Another employee said workers were unable to make a living.

“Some people are selling their cars. Other colleagues have been kicked out of their flats and houses because they have been unable to pay rent or bond instalments for months.

“We are frustrated and do not know what to do. I’m also in debt. I have a R100000 loan that I have to pay back. I spend about R2000 on school fees and after-care for my two children in Grades 2 and 6,” he said.

He added that he did not have money to buy food for his family.

“I have been borrowing money from people with the hope that I will get paid, but this is the second month that I have not received a salary. What are we supposed to eat?” asked the employee.

He alleged that the company had not been paying their pension contributions since August or September last year.

He claimed the company had stopped paying the Unemployment Insurance Fund in November last year, adding that they were weighing their options on what steps to take against the company.

The union and CRG were engaged in negotiations aimed at finding a solution, said BAMCWU general secretary Zolile Smous.

Continuing negotiations entailed looking at whether CRG’s Chinese owners would pump in the millions of rand required to save the company, Smous said. He added that the management had admitted that the mine was financially stressed. He said CRG owed the workers millions, as well as various creditors.

Things had got so bad prior to the closure of the mine that workers had no water and electricity, said Smous.

The Star