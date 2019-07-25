File Picture: Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens during a briefing at Parliament in Cape Town

Civil society organisation Democracy in Action is concerned about the continuing calls for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be removed from office. The organisation has started a crowdfunding campaign, asking social media users to help pay her legal costs.

So far, the “Hands off the Public Protector” campaign has managed to get just over R22000 to help pay off the almost R1-million needed to offset Mkhwebane’s debt.

The Constitutional Court, with two dissenting judges out of the 10, ruled that Mkhwebane had to pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees out of her own pocket, after it set aside her report into the Bankorp “lifeboat” matter in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

According to Thabo Mtsweni, the chairperson of Democracy in Action - the civic organisation that started the campaign - more money was still coming in, and they hoped to raise the R900000 required before the deadline for the payment.

“We want to raise R900000 as soon as possible, because we are also still checking when it has to be paid by. Once we know the due date, we can say how much we need to raise and when,” said Mtshweni, who hails from KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga.

“The reason we are doing this is because we think the Constitutional Court ruling was very unfair.”

He said they would work hard to ensure that the money was raised.

“Our view is that she must be given space to do her job. She must be allowed to do it freely, without any interruptions,” he said.