Cuisine meets music with J Something as the centre man

Cuisine will meet music with Micasa frontman J Something at the centre at the Music and Lifestyle Expo taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre this weekend. The two-day event, which features an army of chefs, sommeliers and food lovers, starts on Friday and and wraps up on Saturday.

On the musical side, the event will feature live performances from artists such as renowned singer and songwriter Ami Faku, Zonke Dikana, Mi Casa and Shekhinah, with Somizi Mhlongo as MC. Foodies will be treated to scrumptious delights by some of the best food makers, and fashion lovers can explore an exhibition floor offering fashion, beauty and other lifestyle-related products. There will also be talks by business and industry experts and celebrity speakers. According to Tiisetso Tau, managing director of Synergy Business Events, the creators of the Music and Lifestyle Expo, J Something will hold the fort on two fronts – as a musician and a cook, with his culinary demo and masterclass.

The musician-turned chef is looking forward to displaying his culinary and musical skills. “I am really looking forward to spending some time together with everyone at the Music and Lifestyle Expo. Food and music have incredible ability to just bring about so much joy and unique connection. Let’s have fun!” J Something said. Tau said other food attractions would include In Conversation with the Chefs: Contemporary African Cuisine – an exploration of African cuisine with tastemaker Sanza Sandile of the Yeoville Dinner Club and chef Vusi Ndlovu of the African Culinary Library.