Minister Angie Motshekga said South Africa’s basic education is ready to tackle the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Johannesburg - With Fourth Industrial Revolution in the middle of day-to-day conversations, the Minister of Basic Education announced that curriculum for Coding and Robotics was 100% ready. According to Minister Angie Motshekga, the department also developed a Coding and Robotics curriculum for Grade R to Grade 3 learners as well as Grade 7s, which will be put in place in January 2020.

During the media briefing ahead of the Budget Vote on Tuesday, Minister Angie Motshekga said the Department has brought Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and connectivity within the reach of teachers and learners by digitising textbooks.

“Work books and textbooks are digitised for easy access. We have digitised approximately 90 percent of high enrolment subjects such as Mathematics, Physical Science, and Accounting as well as 100 percent of workbooks and Graded Readers,” Motshekga said.

Motshekga further added that the design for the Grade 4 to Grade 9 curriculum was at an advanced stage.

She added that the Department has also begun the process of transforming the curriculum by introducing the new and existing skill-based subjects.

“The plan is to establish National Schools of Specialisation or Focus Schools incrementally throughout the country in the medium- to long-term, to offer the new and other skills-based subjects, which include amongst others Aviation, Maritime, Engineering, Hospitality and Tourism, Arts as well as Mathematics and Science,” she said.

“We are incrementally establishing Technical High Schools and Schools of Skill. The aim is to ultimately have at least one such school per circuit,” she added.

Motshekga further said it was important to note that the establishment of Schools of Specialisation will be prioritised in line with the Economic Development Zones, already established across the country.

“By doing this, we are responding to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and that this approach, will assist us to grow the numbers of learners exiting the system with the skills required for a changing world,” she said.

