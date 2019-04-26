The Goliath brothers.

A bitter-sweet ending is in store for a Joburg venue that has been home to upcoming and established comedians. The Goliath Comedy Club in Melrose Arch will shut its doors on May 5.

Owned by the comic Goliath brothers Jason, Donovan and Nicholas, the club has over the years given space to comedians such as Tsitsi Chiumya to follow his passion. Other giants who have dished out jokes at the same venue include Trevor Noah, David Kau, Basket Mouth from Nigeria, Loyiso Gola and Ntosh Madlingozi.

The 160-seater club has been running since 2014.

Chiumya said he has always been a comedian at heart and eventually quit his job to follow his dream.

“It’s very sad, to be honest. The club has left us with so many memories and created a culture that never existed in South Africa. You get us young and upcoming guys with the older, experienced and famous guys of the industry so it really blurred the lines,” Chiumya said.

The club’s managing director of Goliath and Goliath, Kate Goliath, had not returned questions sent to her on Thursday.

However, the venue had announced its closure on its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank most sincerely all those who have supported the Goliath Comedy Club and Roast Café during its standing existence and also, the comedians who have performed on our stage. We will never stop supporting South African comedy and encourage our loyal patrons to continue doing the same," the message read.

The Goliath brothers have recently opened another comedy club in Melville.