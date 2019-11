Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation hosts array of artwork









Dudu BlooM More poses next to her Art piece, Pink Things at the On Main Road exhibition at the Constitutional Hill, Women’s Jail. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA) Dudu “BlooM” More is one of the artists whose work is being featured as part of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation’s Public Art Exhibition. The opening of On Main Road took place last night as part of the foundation’s 15th anniversary commemoration. More studied at Newtown’s Artist Proof Studio and was one of the selected few to showcase their work. “The work I am showing is called Pink Things. It is a screen print. The challenge was to create a still life. “I am not a traditional artist I can’t draw something as it is, it is not something that interests me.

“So thinking about the challenge I collected some of my things and realised just how many pink things I had.

“I started photographing them and translated it into screen prints.”

First lady Tshepo Motsepe is seen walking through Art pieces at the On Main Road exhibition Hosted by Motsepe Foundation at the Constitutional Hill, Women’s Jail. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

The 29-year-old said her work was all about sharing.

“I have a love and hate relationship with pink and I wanted to share what I have in my space even though I am not always that open.

“In feedback I have heard that the work reminds people of being feminine because some of the things you find in a woman’s handbag.

“Also thinking about it being an intrusive space- having feminine ideas in that space. It reminds you that it is okay to be as you are.”

More said it was important for her to move away from traditional art.

“I’m always trying to be creative and innovative, moving away from what we know and trying to see how we can change what we already know and finding different ideas that can come from it.”

Art pieces at the On Main Road exhibition at the Constitutional Hill, Women’s Jail. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

The exhibition is themed to speak to the foundation’s purpose: fostering an inclusive, empowered society.

Showcasing the work of emerging and established fine artists, crafters, photographers and designers, the exhibition interrogates the On Main Road that divides, connects and defines the aspiration and terms of an inclusive society.

The exhibition runs until December 15 at The Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill.