Resurfacing and marking of Derrick Ave. The Cyrildene Community Forum has accused its ward councillor, Neuren Pietersen, of neglecting his duties by allowing the area to slide into crime and grime. The councillor, however, denies this, saying many strides have been made. In an open letter from the forum, residents state: “Your promises for Cyrildene have not been fulfilled. There is a shortage of street parking spaces as those spaces have been taken over by street traders. The missing pavement, the grime and dirt has created an uninviting appearance in Cyrildene’s China Town. “The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is not giving out fines and is not ensuring that the laws are enforced,” claimed residents.

“Lawlessness thrives in this chaos. Talk with no action is not good, especially for your voters,” they added.

However, councillor Neuren Pietersen said: “The strange thing about progress is that the achievements of today are buried and forgotten under the weight of tomorrow’s expectations.”

He listed achievements as:

Passing the Cyrildene precinct Plan and sharing the document with the business community. This document will be used as the basis for our application for further capital expenditure to be allocated to the Cyrildene/Derrick Avenue precinct.

The tarring and painting of Derrick Avenue.

The tarring and painting of Cooper and Fredrick streets.

The tarring and painting of Marcia Street between Derrick and Aida avenues.

The demolishing of one illegal structure.

Street parking pressure has, as admitted by the commentator, been alleviated by the opening up of a private stand.

There has been a dramatic decrease in the level of sub station vandalism and theft.

The shutting down of illegal karaoke bars with persistent raids by the JMPD.

Getting the business community to dispose of their commercial waste in an appropriate manner.

“The above is, by past standards, a dramatic improvement in service delivery, but is by no means the end. Public service is a calling in which the job is never done, and I can assure the residents of Cyrildene that the work will continue,” he added.