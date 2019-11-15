The councillor, however, denies this, saying many strides have been made.
In an open letter from the forum, residents state:
“Your promises for Cyrildene have not been fulfilled. There is a shortage of street parking spaces as those spaces have been taken over by street traders. The missing pavement, the grime and dirt has created an uninviting appearance in Cyrildene’s China Town.
“The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is not giving out fines and is not ensuring that the laws are enforced,” claimed residents.