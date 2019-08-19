File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The remaining three people who formed part of a Satanic cult that carried out a spate of murders in Krugersdorp were expected to be sentenced on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane confirmed on Friday that Judge Jacob Francis was expected to hand down the sentences to Cecilia Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn.

They have been found guilty of murdering 11 people and as well convicted of crimes related to fraud, robbery, intimidation and racketeering.

The three, who formed part of a cult dubbed "Electus Per Deus" (Chosen by God) appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last week for pre-sentencing proceedings.

Marcel, who is only 21-years-old, is believed to have been 14 when she and her accomplices went on their deadly spree.

During the pre-sentencing proceedings, the court heard Marcel had the mindset of the 10-year-old child, that she had been brainwashed by her aunt Cecilia and also that she had a minor role in the gruesome crimes committed by the group.

Marcel's mother Marinda as well as brother Le Roux, were also part of the cult.

Marinda is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years while Le Roux entered into a plea bargain with the State.

He was sentenced to 35 years for seven murders, 10 years of which was suspended on condition that he testify at the trial.

The court also heard from Valentine’s lawyer who said that he was brainwashed and manipulated into doing things he would have never done before meeting Cecilia.

Valentine used to be a financial adviser at Discovery and made about R70 000 a month.

Arguing in mitigation of sentence, his lawyer Advocate Amanda Nel told the court that he had committed the crimes because he had been indoctrinated by Steyn.

Nel said Valentine was intelligent, but that he was also very gullible, and that Steyn had used that to brainwash him.

Another member of the group, John Barnard, who also testified during the trial, is currently serving 20 years.

